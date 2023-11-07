Jacquie Roar sings “Girl” on The Voice Knockouts 2023

Jacquie Roar from Team Reba sings “Girl” on The Voice Season 24 Knockout Rounds, Monday, November 6, 2023.

Watch her performance on the video below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.
