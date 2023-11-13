Irish Sheen and Mary Tragic Incident Goes Viral

Two female students, identified as 15-year-old Mary Nicole Picar and 13-year-old Irish Sheen Manalo, were found life less on the evening of November 10, 2023, inside the Girls Scout Mini Office on the third floor of Magsaysay Building at Signal Village National High School in Taguig City.

The Taguig police conducted an initial investigation and stated that, based on the evidence gathered, there was no foul play involved in the tragic incident.

According to a witness named Danielle, the last known sighting of the students was at 7:45 p.m. on the same day, when they claimed to be on their way home. Disturbingly, it was later revealed through a Messenger group chat that they never made it home.

The Taguig City Government expressed its condolences to the grieving families and emphasized its full support during this difficult time. Mayor Lani Cayetano has instructed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

In response to the incident, the city government highlighted existing programs, such as the ‘Helping Others find Peace and Encouragement (HOPE) Program,’ aimed at addressing mental health challenges among students. The government also urged the community to avoid sharing unverified information on social media, emphasizing the importance of showing collective resolve to overcome this tragedy.

As the investigation continues, the community is encouraged to seek support from counselors, psychologists, and mental health hotlines provided by the city government. The news of this heartbreaking event has deeply affected not only the bereaved families but the entire Taguig community, emphasizing the need for collective empathy and support during these challenging times.

Rumors of Irish Sheen and Mary Pre-Planning Emerge

Speculations have surfaced suggesting that the incident may have been pre-planned. Unverified sources claim the existence of videos, pictures and chat convo between the two students, hinting at a premeditated decision to take their own lives.

