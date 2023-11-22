Huntley sings “Daylight” on The Voice 2023 Playoffs

Huntley from Team Niall sings “Daylight” by David Kushner on The Voice Season 24 Playoffs on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“I just can’t believe how amazing you are, your style of singing is masterful,” said Gwen. “What you are giving on the stage is way beyond the competition,” said John.

“It’s just insane, that is an amazing performance, you are one of those people who got something to say to the world,” said Niall.

Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say bout Huntley’s Playoffs performance? Share your thoughts and opinion on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.