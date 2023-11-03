Geodetic Engineer Board Exam Results October 2023 Passers

The October 2023 Geodetic Engineer Board Exam Results are expected to be out online anytime soon!

Geodetic Engineering aspirants are on the edge of their seats as they await the highly anticipated results of the October 2023 Geodetic Engineer Board Exam. The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) is gearing up to unveil the list of licensure exam passers and the top 10 achievers within the next 2-3 working days, following the conclusion of the examination.

This pivotal examination, which took place on October 25-26, saw eager candidates across various testing centers in the Philippines, including Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga put their knowledge and skills to the test.

The Board of Geodetic Engineering, in conjunction with the PRC, meticulously administered the examination to evaluate the competency of the aspiring geodetic engineers, ensuring that they meet the rigorous standards set forth in the profession.

Leading the Board of Geodetic Engineering’s efforts in supervising the licensure examination were the following distinguished members:

Engr. Epifanio D. Lopez (Chairman)

Engr. Concordio D. Zuñiga (Member)

Engr. Randolf S. Vicente (Member)

These seasoned professionals are entrusted with the responsibility of upholding the integrity and quality of the geodetic engineering profession, making certain that only the most qualified individuals are granted the esteemed title of Geodetic Engineer.

Candidates and their supporters are now advised to keep a close watch on the official PRC website, as the highly awaited results for the October 2023 Geodetic Engineer Board Exam will be promptly posted online as soon as they become available. As the exam takers anxiously anticipate the results, the PRC remains committed to ensuring that the release is carried out efficiently and accurately.

For all those who have embarked on this journey to become a Geodetic Engineer, the outcome of the examination will be a life-altering moment. Good luck to all the candidates, and stay tuned for the official announcement of the October 2023 Geodetic Engineer Board Exam results on the PRC website!

