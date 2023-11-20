Did Khun Anne Embarrassed Michelle Dee in this Interview saying Philippines Cannot Move On?

Did Khun Anne embarrassed Michelle Dee in this interview saying the Philippines cannot move on?

A video featuring an interview with Khun Anne alongside Michelle Dee saying “move on Philippines, move on Thailand,” is now going viral!

The footage shows Anne pulling Michelle and repeatedly telling her the Philippines cannot move on, all while Michelle maintains a smiling demeanor.

Anne even jokingly said she will release a song called “Cannot Move On.”

The video has quickly gone viral, drawing attention to Khun Anne’s actions during the interview.

On TikTok, the Miss Universe owner has faced criticism for allegedly embarrassing Michelle Dee. The incident has ignited discussions online about the appropriateness of the interview and the impact it may have on Michelle Dee’s post-pageant experience.

