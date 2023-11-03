Civil Service Exam Results August 2023 Passers and Top 10

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is pleased to announce the official release of the results for the Career Service Examination Pen and Paper Test CSE-PPT held in August 2023. The eagerly awaited list of passers and the topnotchers for both professional and subprofessional levels is now accessible online, as of Friday, November 3, 2023.

A remarkable 345,293 examinees out of 373,638 registered individuals, equivalent to an impressive 92.41% success rate, participated in the August 20, 2023, CSE-PPT examination across 95 testing centers nationwide. The candidates comprised 304,247 examinees aiming for the CSE-Professional Level and 41,046 examinees pursuing the Subprofessional Level certification.

The full list of passers and the top 10 performers for both the professional and subprofessional levels can be accessed on the official Civil Service Commission website. Candidates and their families are encouraged to visit the website to check their results and ascertain their rankings.

The Civil Service Commission extends its heartfelt congratulations to all successful examinees and expresses its appreciation for the unwavering dedication and determination displayed during the examination. As you embark on this exciting journey into the civil service, may your commitment to public service be a source of inspiration to others.

For further details, inquiries, and access to the results, please visit the official CSC website or get in touch with their local CSC office. The Commission remains committed to upholding the values of excellence, integrity, and impartiality in public service.

