Chowking Releases Official Statement Addressing the Alleged Worker Exploitation Issue

In response to the recent viral video and allegations of worker exploitation at Chowking SM Ecoland branch, the company has issued an official statement addressing the matter.

Chowking acknowledges the concerns raised by netizens and expresses a commitment to the well-being and fair treatment of its employees. The statement emphasizes that the company is taking the allegations seriously and is conducting a thorough internal investigation into the reported issues.

Chowking also extends its gratitude to customers and the public for bringing these concerns to its attention and assures that transparency and accountability are integral to its values.

The official statement reads:

The Chowking Management has received feedback from a concerned customer regarding an activity conducted by one of our stores in Davao pertaining to outside-of-store order taking. We assure our customers and the public that we are treating this matter seriously. As such, we have asked the store to place the said activity on hold while the guidelines to ensure compliance with our standards are undergoing review. Further, the concerned team member continues to be a valued member of the store. At Chowking, upholding ethical standards in conducting business is a core commitment, and the safety and well-being of our team members remain our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

Chowking is under scrutiny following the viral circulation of a video depicting an employee from the SM Ecoland branch walking through Ecoland to find customers. Netizens have expressed disappointment and are calling on the branch manager to address the reported issue.

