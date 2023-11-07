Caitlin Quisenberry vs Crystal Nicole “The Song Remembers When” The Voice Battles

Caitlin Quisenberry and Crystal Nicole from Team Reba performs “The Song Remembers When” on The Voice Battle Rounds Season 24, Monday, November 6, 2023.

Caitlin Quisenberry and Crystal Nicole, representing Team Reba, enthralled the audience and garnered profound admiration from the coaches with their enchanting interpretation of “The Song Remembers When.” This breathtaking performance graced the stage on the evening of Monday, November 6, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“Crystal your our voice is so round and warm, Caitlin your story telling is amazing,” said coach Niall. “You both handled the emotion so well,” said Gwen.

“Crystal you were in command in you vocals,” said John. “Crystal it was so wonderful, Caitlin you were so emotional,” said coach Reba.

The winner of this battle is Caitlin, no steal for Caitlin. Watch their performance on the video below.

Stay tuned to “The Voice” as the battles continue, and the competition intensifies in Season 24. This exciting episode is just a taste of the incredible talent that this season has in store for its audience.

