Bagyong Kabayan Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast

Bagyong Kabayan Update: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration or PAGASA has warned of a potential cyclone originating from a previously identified low-pressure area (LPA) at of east of Mindanao.

Despite having dissipated outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the weather system remains a cause for concern as it may intensify into a cyclone.

Once the low-pressure area intensifies into a tropical cyclone, it will be locally named Bagyong Kabayan upon entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to PAGASA, the weather disturbance was last spotted approximately 1,620 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao at 4 a.m. today, Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

PAGASA continues to closely monitor its development, providing timely updates to keep the public informed.

The state weather bureau emphasized that even though the system has moved beyond PAR, there is still a possibility that it could evolve into a cyclone, bringing heavy rainfall and potential hazards to eastern parts of Visayas and Mindanao in the coming days.

Bagyong Kabayan track and signals are yet to be disclosed in the coming days

PAGASA will continue to provide updates to ensure the safety of the public. Stay tuned for further developments and take necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of everyone in the potential path of Cyclone “Kabayan.”

