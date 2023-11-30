Akina Lisensya Mo Viral Video, Man Tries to Confiscate License Driver

A motorist is now trending online after repeatedly shouting “Akina Lisensya Mo” to another motorist is a road rage.

In a recent video making rounds on social media, a motorist has become the center of online attention after an incident involving the attempted confiscation of another driver’s license. The video captures a man repeatedly shouting “Akina Lisensya Mo” (Give me your license) in what appears to be a heated road rage altercation.

The footage reveals the irate motorist attempting to confiscate the license of another driver, accusing him of improper driving. However, online observers have expressed discontent with the aggressive approach, highlighting the fundamental legal principle that civilians lack the authority to confiscate licenses unless they are law enforcement officers.

Watch the “Akina Lisensya Mo” Viral Video below.

