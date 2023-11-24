6,180 out of 18,582 Passed the November 2023 Civil Engineering Licensure Exams

PRC announced that 6,180 out of 18,582 (33.26%) successfully passed the November 2023 Civil Engineering licensure examinations.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has officially announced the results of the November 2023 Civil Engineering Licensure Examinations. A significant number of examinees have emerged victorious, with 6,180 out of 18,582 individuals successfully passing the rigorous examination.

Conducted on November 17 and 18 across various testing centers nationwide, the licensure exam tested the mettle of aspiring civil engineers. The examination covered a spectrum of topics, challenging candidates to showcase their proficiency in various aspects of civil engineering.

Led by Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo as Chairman, and with the guidance of Engr. Pericles P. Dakay and Engr. Romeo A. Estañero as members of the board, the exam aimed to uphold the standards and ensure the competence of future professionals in the field.

The passing rate of 33.26% reflects the commendable performance of those who have demonstrated their knowledge and skills in the examination.

The names of the successful examinees, top 10 and top performing schools are now available to view at the official PRC website.

