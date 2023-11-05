5.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Davao Occidental

Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Balut Island, Davao Occidental at 10:49 a.m. today, November 22, as reported by PHIVOLCS.

The earthquake, with its epicenter located in Balut Island, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, rattled the region at 10:49 a.m. local time on November 22, 2023.

PHIVOLCS reported a magnitude of 5.8 for the seismic activity. While there are no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Maging Alerto, lalawigan ng Davao Occidental!



NDRRMC (11:27AM, 22Nov23) Isang Magnitude 5.8 na lindol ang naganap sa Balut Island (Municipality of Sarangani), Davao Occidental kaninang 10:49AM. Aftershocks ay inaasahan.



Source: https://t.co/Out0y9qcsB pic.twitter.com/QY3z6Wl0kg — NDRRMC (@NDRRMC_OpCen) November 22, 2023

Residents are urged to remain cautious, be prepared for potential aftershocks, and adhere to safety guidelines provided by local authorities.

Emergency response teams are on standby to address any developments.

