Yexel Sebastian and Mikee Agustin Involved in Alleged P200 Million Investment Scam

Yexel Sebastian and Mikee Agustin have found themselves at the center of a major controversy involving an alleged P200M investment scam. Investors are left in disbelief as the once-trusted figures face serious accusations related to financial misconduct.

The alleged scam came to light when several investors, mostly Overseas Filipino Workers, filed complaints against Sebastian and Agustin, claiming that they had been lured into a fraudulent investment scheme promising high returns.

In an episode of Raffy Tulfo in Action, complainants stated that the duo had convinced them to invest substantial amounts of money, assuring them of significant profits within a short period.

As per the accounts of the affected individuals, a minimum deposit of P1 million was demanded from some, while others were subjected to a P200,000 minimum requirement. They revealed that they became aware of this situation only when they collectively noticed that Yexel had stopped responding to their messages.

The victims also observed that the document they were given, despite being a contract, was labeled as a “loan agreement.”

Reportedly, Yexel purportedly amassed around P200 million, with the majority of those affected being Overseas Filipino Workers.

Yexel explained that he too fell victim to the situation. He said that all the funds contributed by the investors had been entrusted to a man named Hector Pantollana, who purportedly had intentions of using the millions for a casino junket.

“In-explain ko naman po sa kanila na kami rin ay investor lang din po talaga. Di po kami ang may ari nito, yaan po ay kay Hector Pantollana, siya po yung signatory,” he told Raffy Tulfo.

Meanwhile, Yexel Sebastian and Mikee Agustin managed to depart the country on Monday while an ongoing investigation was underway. The Bureau of Immigration has verified the couple’s departure to Japan, noting that no formal charges or cases have been filed against them as of now.