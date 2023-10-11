Willie Gomez sings “La Bachata” Gets 4 Chair Turns on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Willie Gomez sings “La Bachata,” gets 4-chair turns on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

37-year-old Willie Gomez left the coaches and the audience spellbound, earning the coveted four-chair turn. The talented vocalist showcased his incredible range and unique style, making him an instant sensation on the stage.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“You have a string voice,” said Niall. “Your voice is beautiful and gorgeous. I love the vibe and energy,” said Gwen. “It sounded like a record that can be huge,” said John. “Your performance, singing and dancing is cute,” said Reba.

Willie Gomez gets four chair turns from the coaches. He chooses to join Team John. Watch his performance on the video below.

With his four-chair turn and incredible vocal abilities, Willie Gomez has certainly marked himself as a standout contestant on this season of The Voice. As the competition heats up, fans can look forward to witnessing his journey and watching his artistry continue to shine.

Stay tuned to The Voice on NBC to see more extraordinary talent, emotional moments, and thrilling performances, and follow Willie Gomez as he aims to make his dream a reality in the music industry.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.