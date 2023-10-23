WATCH: JK Labajo and Lukas Graham performs “Ere” in Manila Concert

JK Labajo and Lukas Graham performs “Ere” in Manila concert on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Manila was treated to an unforgettable night of music as Filipino sensation JK Labajo and international chart-toppers Lukas Graham joined forces to perform the chart topping hit song “Ere” at a sold-out concert in the heart of the Philippines on Sunday.

The remarkable collaboration unfolded when international superstar Lukas Graham extended a personal invitation to Filipino music sensation JK Labajo to join him on stage for a stunning rendition of Labajo’s hit song, “Ere,” during Graham’s highly anticipated concert in Manila. This union of musical talents was nothing short of a dream come true for Labajo, who has long admired the Danish singer’s work.

On Sunday, both singer graced the stage and serenade thousands of fans. The harmonious blend of Labajo and Graham’s voices created a captivating atmosphere. The audience was entranced by the enchanting performance, and they joined in with fervor, harmonizing with the artists. It was a celebration of unity, as fans from diverse backgrounds and cultures converged to partake in this extraordinary musical connection.

Both Lukas Graham and JK Labajo recognized the profound significance of this collaboration, expressing their deep appreciation for the chance to create music together and share it with their dedicated fans. The concert concluded with an air of anticipation for potential future collaborations, leaving the audience eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the musical journey of these two remarkable artists.

JK Labajo’s chart-topping track, “Ere,” achieved the remarkable feat of securing a spot on Spotify’s global chart, marking the first time a Filipino song has accomplished such a milestone upon its debut.

