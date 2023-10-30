VIRAL: Man Robbed of Cellphone; Victim Runs with Snatcher’s Motorcycle

A man was robbed of his cellphone, but the victim managed to outsmart the thief by making a quick escape on the snatcher’s own motorcycle.

In an unusual turn of events, Police Colonel Jaime Santos of the Las Piñas City Police Station shared a remarkable incident with the public during a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday morning. This unique story revolves around an individual named Mark Russel Zapata.

According to Mark’s account, the incident occurred at approximately 7 o’clock in the morning along Alabang-Zapote Road, a bustling thoroughfare in Las Piñas City. His cellphone, valued at PHP 10,000, was snatched by an opportunistic thief who was riding a motorcycle at the time.

What sets this story apart is Mark Zapata’s extraordinary response. Instead of becoming a passive victim, he decided to confront the thief who was attempting to flee on the motorbike. In a surprising twist, he managed to grab the key to the snatcher’s motorcycle as the thief tried to escape, eventually making a daring getaway on the criminal’s bike.

Police Colonel Jaime Santos, who shared this extraordinary account with the public, conveyed the details with a hint of amusement, “As the snatcher tried to escape, he managed to grab the motorcycle’s key. He then took the thief’s motorcycle and fled with it.”

What makes this incident even more intriguing is its resemblance to scripted videos often seen on social media platforms like TikTok. In these videos, a criminal dismounts their motorcycle to rob a victim, but the tables are turned when the victim seizes the opportunity to jump onto the criminal’s motorbike and escape.

Santos emphasized the uniqueness of the situation, stating, “This is a highly unusual case that we are dealing with now. It’s something that only happens on TikTok.”

This extraordinary turn of events showcases the unexpected ways in which real-life events can mirror the scripted scenarios often shared on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have affirmed their commitment to ongoing investigation and resolution of the case in the days ahead.

