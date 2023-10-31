The Voice Recap Tonight, Results Battle Rounds October 31

The Voice Season 24 continue tonight with another amazing set of Battle Rounds, Tuesday, October 31, 2023, only on NBC at 8/7c!

It’s the fifth night of the Battle Rounds. The artists fights for the remaining slots to the next round of the competition, the Knockout Rounds.

During the Battle Rounds, coaches select two team members to perform the same song together in front of a live studio audience. Following this vocal showdown, the coach must decide which of their contestants will progress to the next stage of the competition, and the artist not chosen may be claimed by another coach. Each coach has the opportunity to make two ‘steals’ during this phase.

Once the Battle Rounds conclude, only the strongest contestants from each coach’s team move forward to the Knockout Rounds.

Dylan Carter vs Tom Nitti – ‘Til You Can’t – Team Reba

Dylan Carter and Tom Nitti from Team Reba sings “‘Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson.

“That was insane. Dylan you are so strong and powerful, Tom you look so relaxed when doing it,” said Niall.

“Dylan your voice is so ridiculous its so beautiful, Tom I just kept getting blown away,” said Gwen.

“Tom you showed us this whole other side of you like a revelation and Dylan your voice is wonderful you were like spiritually in tune while singing,” said John.

“I thought it was absolutely marvelous even though your style of singing is different you complemented each other. It was just magical to me,” said coach Reba.

