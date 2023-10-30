The Voice Season 24 returns tonight with another electrifying set of Battle Rounds, Monday, October 30, 2023, only on NBC at 8/7c!

It’s the fifth night of the Battle Rounds. The artists fights for the remaining slots to the next round of the competition, the Knockout Rounds.

During the Battle Rounds, coaches select two team members to perform the same song together in front of a live studio audience. Following this vocal showdown, the coach must decide which of their contestants will progress to the next stage of the competition, and the artist not chosen may be claimed by another coach. Each coach has the opportunity to make two ‘steals’ during this phase.

Once the Battle Rounds conclude, only the strongest contestants from each coach’s team move forward to the Knockout Rounds.

Kaylee Shimizu vs Elizabeth Evans – traitor – Team Legend

Kaylee Shimizu and Elizabeth Evans performs “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo.

“That was fantastic, unbelievable vocal range and power. Elizabeth, when you opened your mouth and hit that big note? I was just in awe. And Kaylee you’re range is incredible You just really com really did compliment each other, I love the harmonies,” said coach Reba.

“That’s unbelievable. Kaylee that’s a ridiculous talent you have, the control, runs and range you have is phenomenal. Elizabeth your identity is an artist something we don’t have a lot of and you stand out in this competition for me,” said coach Niall.

“Kaylee has one of the most incredible voices I’ve ever heard. The control she has is masterful. Elizabeth you are very original and rare,” said coach Gwen.

“It was stunning, both of you are interesting and cool. Elizabeth you are exciting to watch, Kaylee you are just so polished at such a young age,” said coach John.

The winner of this battle will be revealed tonight.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.