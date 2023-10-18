The Voice Recap: Battle Rounds Results Tonight October 17, 2023

Top-rating singing competition “The Voice” Season 24 Battle Rounds begins tonight, Tuesday, October 17, 2023 on NBC at 8/7c!

It’s the first night of the Battle Rounds. The artists fights for slots to the next round of The Voice Season 24 competition.

The Battle Rounds are always a crucial stage in “The Voice,” where contestants go head-to-head, competing for a coveted spot in the next phase of the competition. The contestants not only face their fellow team members but also the daunting task of impressing their coaches, who must make the difficult decision of choosing only one winner from each battle.

The coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition, while the losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach. Each coach has two steals available during the Battle Rounds. At the end of the Battles, only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the Knockout Rounds.

PERFORMANCES

Ephraim Owens vs Deejay Young – Cry Me a River – Team John

“You guys are really terrific together,” said Reba. “When you are in harmony, you are electric,” said Niall. “I really love the notes inside of you,” said Gwen. “Both of you have such different voices, Ephraim your tone is rich and Deejay your voice is elastic,” said John. The winner of this battle will is Deejay Young.

Jackson Snelling vs Jordan Rainer – The Heart Won’t Lie – Team Reba

“Jackson your tone is so unique and Jordan it’s really exciting to hear you in completely different tone,” said Niall. “Jackson your voice is so warm and tasteful and Jordan it’s so nice to hear the airy part of your voice, ” said Gwen. “That was so great both of you and it was wonderful,” said John Legend. “Thank you so much for being comfortable, your harmony was spectacular,” said Reba. The winner of this battle is Jordan Rainer.

We'll be thinking about Jackson Snelling and Jordan Rainer covering queen @reba for a LONG time. 🤩 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/Li3BrDZrwR — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 18, 2023

Lennon VanderDoes vs Tanner Massey – She’s Always a Woman – Team Niall

“That was so incredible and both of you are mind-blowing in you own way,” said Gwen. “Both of you are amazing and you sing it magical,” said John. “This is a great battle, Lennon your tone is captivating, Tanner the control you have is impressive,” said Niall. The winner of this battle will is Lennon VanderDoes, Gwen steals Tanner Massey.

