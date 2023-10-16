The Voice Recap: Blind Auditions Results Tonight October 16, 2023

Top-rating singing competition “The Voice” Season 24 Blind Auditions returns tonight, Monday, October 16, 2023 on NBC at 8/7c!

“In the latest installment of the Blind Auditions on “The Voice,” the show continued to impress with outstanding performances and a wealth of remarkable talent. Featuring a coaching panel consisting of John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire, the evening unfolded with electrifying moments, heartwarming stories, and musical performances that will be etched in memory.”

During the Blinds, the decisions from the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The artist perform and the coaches listen. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, that coach pushes a button to select the artist for their team. If the artist turned more than one chair, he/she gets to choose which team he/she will be joining.

Here are some of the most remarkable audition from tonight’s episode.

Huntley – He sings “She Talks to Angels.” Huntley gets four chair turns from the coaches. “Your voice is incredible, I love everything about your voice,” said Reba. “Your tone comes out naturally, you have so much power and it’s beautiful to listen to,” said Niall. “You are very comfortable,” said Gwen. “Your voice has so much polished, your voice sounds so ready, it’s so impressive,” said John. He chooses to join Team Niall.

felt like we were LISTENING to angels during Huntley's rendition of "She Talks To Angels" 😇🎶 pic.twitter.com/4iNaE82rVC — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 17, 2023

Azan – She sings “Golden” and earned two chair turns from the coaches. “You have great tone and great voice, come to Team Legend I would love to work with you,” said John. “You have such a spirit and good vibe,” said Gwen. “That was really good,” said Niall. “I love the energy and I love everything about it, you are very excited and energetic,” said Reba. She chooses to join Team John.

Eli Ward – He sings his cover of “Bruises” and earned two chair turns from the coaches. “I love your voice, your voice is really different,” said Reba. “You give it a really good job,” said Niall. “You have so much potential, I think you are really talented,” said Gwen. Eli Ward chooses to join Team Gwen.

.@eliward02 is running his way to Battles after this iconic @lewiscapaldi cover! 🏃 pic.twitter.com/Y735chtwNj — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 17, 2023

Brailey Lenderman – She sings “If It Makes You Happy” and earned two chair turns from the coaches. “I thought you pretty much nailed it,” said John. “I really love your voice, there so much texture and character on your voice,” said Gwen. “Your voice is so good, I would be so excited working with you,” said Niall. She chooses to join Team Niall.

MAKES US HAPPY to hear @braileymusic sing @sherylcrow's "If It Makes You Happy" 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/sbGpKw1Cle — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 17, 2023

Dylan Carter – The 20-year-old singer from Sumter, South Carolina performs his cover of “I Look to You.” Dylan earned four chair turns from the judges. “It’s emotionally involved and that’s when you know that you’ve got a great song and a great singer, you touched peoples heart,” said Reba. “You can really feel the emotions, really beautiful and I think you’re special,” said Niall. “Your voice is so warm but you also have so much texture in your voice,” said Gwen. “That’s very moving, we all felt it too,” said John. He chooses to join Team Reba.

We look to Dylan Carter to deliver a phenomenal audition. 👏 Don't miss #TheVoice Monday 8/7c on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/JZfCLhJqdv — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 13, 2023

Claire Heilig – She sings “Tennessee Orange” and earned a spot on Team Gwen. “Your performance was lovely, there grit to your voice,” said John. “You are so good,” said Niall. “Your voice is sexy and your range is wonderful,” said Reba. “You’re so cute, I love how gritty your voice is,” said Gwen.

Claire Heilig is making this @_megmoroney rendition her own 🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/1MRbPgtwQ7 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 17, 2023

Lennon VanderDoes – He sings “The Night We Met” and get three chair turns from the coaches. “You have a unique tone. It’s something so pure and clean and you have a character in your voice,” said Niall. “I absolutely loved your voice,” said Reba. “You were one of the best vocalist I’ve heard,” said John. “I was shocked how seasoned you were, no body can be like you,” said Gwen. He chooses to join Team Niall.

Taylor Deneen – She sings “Redbone” and get two chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team John. “That was flawless,” said Niall. “Your voice incredible and your range is astounding,” said Reba. “I am stunned and that was incredible,” said John. “I love how feminine your voice is, it was refreshing,” said Gwen.

STUNNED by @itstaylordeneen giving us this flawless "Redbone" rendition 🤭 pic.twitter.com/zzlt33hDyI — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 17, 2023

Calla Prejean sings “You’re So Vain” and earned the last spot on Team Gwen. “You are so comfortable and confident,” said John. “I love your tone, it’s rich, warm and round,” said Gwen. “You’ve got a pure story telling voice,” said Niall.

As the Blind Auditions continue, fans of “The Voice” can expect more incredible talent to grace the stage, as well as more entertaining dynamics between the coaches. Each coach’s team is taking shape, and the competition is heating up as the quest to discover the next big superstar in the music industry intensifies.

Don’t miss the upcoming episodes of “The Voice” as the show continues its mission to unearth remarkable vocal talents and guide them toward stardom. The journey is only beginning, and the excitement shows no sign of slowing down.

Catch “The Voice” every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC as the Blind Auditions proceed, and the dream of these aspiring artists to become the next big music sensation becomes increasingly within reach.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.