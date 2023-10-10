The Voice Recap: Blind Auditions Tonight October 10, 2023

Top-rating singing competition “The Voice” Season 24 Blind Auditions continue tonight, Tuesday, October 10, 2023 on NBC at 8/7c!

“The Voice” continue to deliver exceptional performances and remarkable talent on tonight’s Blind Auditions. With the coaches – John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire – all fighting for the best voices, the evening was filled with electrifying moments, emotional stories, and unforgettable musical performances.

During the Blinds, the decisions from the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The artist perform and the coaches listen. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, that coach pushes a button to select the artist for their team. If the artist turned more than one chair, he/she gets to choose which team he/she will be joining.

Here are some of the most remarkable audition from tonight’s episode.

Willie Gomez – He sings “La Bachata” and gets 4-chair turns from the coaches. “Your performance, singing and dancing is cute,” said Reba. He chooses to join Team John.

Olivia Eden – 15-year-old sensation Olivia Eden took the stage with her mesmerizing performance of “This Town.” She earned chair turns from Niall and Reba. “I think your tone is really beautiful,” said John. “There’s so much maturity on that voice, it’s a really captivating voice,” said Niall. “I was blown away by that, your voice is incredible,” said Reba.

