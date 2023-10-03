The Voice Recap: Blind Auditions Tonight October 3, 2023 Episode

Top-rating singing competition “The Voice” Season 24 Blind Auditions continue tonight, Tuesday, October 3, 2023 on NBC at 8/7c!

Exceptional talent shines bright on The Voice stage tonight. “The Voice” delivered another thrilling blind auditions episode on October 3, 2023, showcasing exceptional vocal talents and memorable performances. Coaches Gwen Stefabi, Reba Mc Entire, John Legend, and Niall Horan continued their quest to build strong teams in this season’s competition.

During the Blinds, the decisions from the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The artist perform and the coaches listen. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, that coach pushes a button to select the artist for their team. If the artist turned more than one chair, he/she gets to choose which team he/she will be joining.

The latest episode featured a diverse range of artists, each hoping to secure a spot on one of the four renowned coaches’ teams. From heartfelt ballads to high-energy pop anthems, the night offered a rich tapestry of musical styles and personalities.

Here are some of the memorable audition from tonight’s episode.

PERFORMANCES:

Laura Williams: The 20-year-old singer from Quakertown, Pennsylvania, gets fur chair turns from the judges after singing her cover of Lauren Spencer Smith’s hit song “Fingers Crossed.” She joins Team Niall.

From babysitting to getting a standing ovation from us, Laura Williams slayed this performance! 👏 Catch #TheVoice TONIGHT 8/7c on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/uJYMko5yCm — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 3, 2023

Ms. Monét: The 50-year-old backup singer from Pittsburg, California, gets two chair turns from the judges with Her Rendition of “Higher Love.” She chooses to join Team Reba.

.@MsMonet takes us THERE ☝️ with her rendition of "Higher Love" by Steve Winwood. #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/z2tQau4TAx — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

Jason Arcilla: The 34-year-old singer from Kahului, Hawaii, left a lasting impression on viewers and judges alike with his soulful rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s classic hit, “Dreams.” Gwen blocked Reba.

Channeling childhood memories, Jason Arcilla gives a touching performance of "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac. 💖 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/zoWfpCMpwi — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

Kaylee Shimizu: 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu from Ewa Beach, Hawaii wowed with her enchanting rendition of “Golden Slumbers.” She earned four chair turns from the judges and chooses to join Team John.

Kaylee Shimizu's vocals are as smooth as Hawaiian waters. 🌺 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/Lizj5hV8oD — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

Bias: The 23-year-old Bias from Chattanooga, Tennessee, left the judges in awe with his rendition of “God’s Country.” He gets two chair turns from the judges and chooses to join Team Gwen.

Believe us, this country is ready for BIAS to be a country music king. 👑 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/o5DFusqWN3 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

Rachele Nguyen: 17-year-old Rachele Nguyen from Cypress, California, sings her cover of “Bleeding Love.” Reba turned her chior for Rachele.

Rachele Nguyen sure is making her grandma — and ALL of us — proud with her performance. ❤️ #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/XAxgnxlMEl — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

LVNDR: 27-year-old LVNDR from Memphis, Tennessee, sings “Hotline Bling.” She gets chair turns from John and Niall but chooses to join Team Niall.

We're finding our zen with LVNDR's chilled out cover of "Hotline Bling" by Drake. ✌️#TheVoice pic.twitter.com/ZtSPhw3pFW — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

Jacquie Roar: The 37-year-old Jacquie Roar of North Plains, Oregon, captivated the judges with her powerful rendition of “Here for the Party.” Jacquie Roar gets four chair turns from the judges and chooses to join Team Gwen.

Jacquie Roar gave a ROARINGLY deserving 4 chair turn performance! 🙌 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/CURzJTS5QK — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

As “The Voice” moves forward, viewers can anticipate more exceptional performances, spirited coach rivalries, and unexpected talent discoveries. With each episode, the show solidifies its reputation as a premier platform for emerging artists to shine.

With the blind auditions ongoing, the coaches face the daunting task of narrowing down their teams, setting the stage for the eagerly awaited Battle Rounds. With a wealth of talent on display, fans can look forward to a season brimming with musical diversity, heartfelt moments, and the unshakable spirit of “The Voice.”

Stay tuned for the upcoming episodes as “The Voice” continues to unearth remarkable talent and elevate outstanding voices in the music industry. Don’t miss the excitement and drama sure to unfold in the weeks ahead!

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.