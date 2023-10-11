The Voice Blind Auditions Week 3 Best Performances October 9-10 Episode

The Voice Season 24 continued to dazzle audiences during the 3rd week of the Blind Auditions, as contestants showcased their incredible talents, vying for the coveted opportunity to work with the star-studded coaching panel.

This week’s blind auditions, October 9-10, 2023, featured a diverse array of performances that left the coaches and viewers alike in awe.

Here are some of the best performances that stood out in this exciting episode.

Lila Forde – 24 -year-old singer Lila performed “Can’t Find My Way Home.” She earned four chair turns from the judges. “You look so comfortable up there,” said Niall. “It was so good, you are my dream voice girl to work with,” said Gwen. “That was magical, you were in control,” said John. “You are mature beyond your rears,” said Reba. She chooses to join Team John.

Brandon Montel – He performed “Hard Place” four chair turns from coaches with Reba blocking John. “Your tone was so good,” said Niall. “You are so special, your pitch and soulfulness,” said Reba. “This performance was so gorgeous and beautiful,” said Gwen. Brandon Montel chooses to join Team Gwen.

Nini Iris – The 27-year-old singer from Brooklyn, New York, performed her cover of “I See Red.” She earned four chair turns from the judges. “I think we are looking at a potential winner here,” said coach Niall Horan. “Your singing is absolutely spectacular, I think you can sing anything,” said coach Reba McEntire. “You gave us kind of rock-soulful performance,” said John Legend. “You have a big job ahead off you because you’ve given us a Grammy performance,” said Gwen Stefani. Nini Iris chooses to join Team Niall.

Willie Gomez – He sings “La Bachata” and gets 4-chair turns from the coaches. “You have a string voice,” said Niall. “Your voice is beautiful and gorgeous. I love the vibe and energy,” said Gwen. “It sounded like a record that can be huge,” said John. “Your performance, singing and dancing is cute,” said Reba. He chooses to join Team John.

Caleb Sasser – He sings “Another Sad Love Song” and earned four chair turns from the judges. “That was magical. What a beautiful and rich tender voice,” said John Legend. “It would be an honor to coach a unique and authentic artist like you,” said Niall. “I love your voice and I wanna be your coach,” said Reba. He chooses to join Team John.

As the Blind Auditions getting close to an end, The Voice Season 24 has undoubtedly left its mark with these exceptional performances. The competition is just heating up with one more week to go before the Battle Rounds.

With a lineup of diverse and outstanding talents, this season is shaping up to be one of the most unforgettable yet.

Stay tuned as The Voice Season 24 continues to unravel the journeys of these remarkable contestants. The battles are on the horizon, and the excitement is building, promising a season filled with incredible talent and extraordinary moments.

