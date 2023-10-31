The Voice Battles: Taylor Deneen & Azán sings “Do It”

Taylor Deneen and Azán from Team Legend sings “Do It” by Chloe x Halle on The Voice Battle Rounds Season 24, Monday, October 30, 2023.

Taylor Deneen and Azán, proudly representing Team Legend, astounded both the audience and the coaches with their mesmerizing interpretation of Chloe x Halle’s celebrated hit “Do It.” This electrifying clash took place during the evening of Monday, October 30, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“That was fantastic, your vocals were good together,” said coach Reba. “Taylor you are absolutely brilliant, Azán your stage presence is spectacular,” said coach Niall.

“Azán you have a little more stage presence, both of you are equally gifted,” said coach Gwen. “It just felt natural. You embraced the song and you have a good time,” said coach John.

The winner of this battle is Taylor, Niall steals Azán. Watch their performance on the video below.

