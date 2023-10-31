Kaylee Shimizu and Elizabeth Evans from Team Legend sings “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo on The Voice Battle Rounds Season 24, Monday, October 30, 2023.

Kaylee Shimizu and Elizabeth Evans, both proudly representing Team Legend, delivered a spellbinding rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s iconic hit “traitor” that left both the audience and the coaches in sheer amazement. This electric face-off took place on the evening of Monday, October 30, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“That was fantastic, unbelievable vocal range and power. Elizabeth, when you opened your mouth and hit that big note? I was just in awe. And Kaylee you’re range is incredible You just really com really did compliment each other, I love the harmonies,” said coach Reba.

“That’s unbelievable. Kaylee that’s a ridiculous talent you have, the control, runs and range you have is phenomenal. Elizabeth your identity is an artist something we don’t have a lot of and you stand out in this competition for me,” said coach Niall.

“Kaylee has one of the most incredible voices I’ve ever heard. The control she has is masterful. Elizabeth you are very original and rare,” said coach Gwen.

“It was stunning, both of you are interesting and cool. Elizabeth you are exciting to watch, Kaylee you are just so polished at such a young age,” said coach John.

The winner of this battle is. Watch their performance on the video below.

nothing SOUR about this team legend performance. 🎶 don't miss #TheVoice TONIGHT 8/7c on NBC and @peacock! pic.twitter.com/bnmn4e7s2v — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 30, 2023

Stay tuned to “The Voice” as the battles continue, and the competition intensifies in Season 24. This exciting episode is just a taste of the incredible talent that this season has in store for its audience.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.