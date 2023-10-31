The Voice Battles: Joslynn Rose & Rudi sings “My Immortal”

Joslynn Rose and Rudi from Team Gwen sings “My Immortal” by Evanescence on The Voice Battle Rounds Season 24, Monday, October 30, 2023.

Joslynn Rose and Rudi, both representing Team Gwen, left the audience and coaches in utter awe with their captivating rendition of Evanescence’s iconic hit “My Immortal.” This electrifying showdown occurred on the evening of Monday, October 30, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“Joslynn your tone is beautiful and lovely. Rudy your voice is powerful and clear,” said coach John. “You did a really good job your vocal control is good,” said coach Reba.

“Joslynn has so much control of her dynamics, Rudi is really tasteful to not over run the song,” said coach Gwen.

The winner of this battle is Rudy, no steal for Joslynn. Watch their performance on the video below.

Joslynn Rose and Rudi are absolutely EFFERVESCENT covering Evanesence. 🤘 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/C3Mjm3x3w8 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 31, 2023

Stay tuned to “The Voice” as the battles continue, and the competition intensifies in Season 24. This exciting episode is just a taste of the incredible talent that this season has in store for its audience.

