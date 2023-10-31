The Voice Battles: Dylan Carter & Tom Nitti “Til You Can’t”

Dylan Carter and Tom Nitti from Team Reba sings “‘Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson on The Voice Battle Rounds Season 24, Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Dylan Carter and Tom Nitti, representing Team Reba, delivered a spellbinding rendition of Cody Johnson’s iconic hit “‘Til You Can’t,” leaving the audience and coaches deeply impressed. This electrifying performance took place on the evening of Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“That was insane. Dylan you are so strong and powerful, Tom you look so relaxed when doing it,” said Niall.

“Dylan your voice is so ridiculous its so beautiful, Tom I just kept getting blown away,” said Gwen.

“Tom you showed us this whole other side of you like a revelation and Dylan your voice is wonderful you were like spiritually in tune while singing,” said John.

“I thought it was absolutely marvelous even though your style of singing is different you complemented each other. It was just magical to me,” said coach Reba.

The winner of this battle will be revealed tonight. Watch their performance on the video below.

Stay tuned to “The Voice” as the battles continue, and the competition intensifies in Season 24. This exciting episode is just a taste of the incredible talent that this season has in store for its audience.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.