The Voice Battles: Alexa Wildish & Lvndr sings “Everything I Wanted”

Alexa Wildish and Lvndr from Team Niall sings “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish on The Voice Battle Rounds Season 24, Monday, October 30, 2023.

Alexa Wildish and Lvndr, proudly representing Team Niall, delivered a mesmerizing performance of Billie Eilish’s hit “Everything I Wanted” that left both the audience and the coaches in awe. This electrifying clash occurred on the evening of Monday, October 30, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“That was so cool I loved every seconds of that,” said coach Gwen. “Lvndr you understood that song and you sing beautifully,” said John.

“Great job, absolutely stunning performance,” said Reba. “Both of you executed it so well,” said coach Niall.

The winner of this battle is Alexa, no steal for Lvndr. Watch their performance on the video below.

Stay tuned to “The Voice” as the battles continue, and the competition intensifies in Season 24. This exciting episode is just a taste of the incredible talent that this season has in store for its audience.

