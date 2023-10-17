Taylor Deneen sings “Redbone” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Taylor Deneen sings “Redbone” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 16, 2023.

Here’s what the coaches have to say about her performance.

“That was flawless,” said Niall. “Your voice incredible and your range is astounding,” said Reba. “I am stunned and that was incredible,” said John. “I love how feminine your voice is, it was refreshing,” said Gwen.

Taylor Deneen gets two chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team John. Watch her performance on the video below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.


