Talakai sings “Stay with Me” on The Voice Auditions

Talakai Wows Judges with Powerful Rendition of “Stay with Me” on The Voice Auditions, October 2, 2023″

Talakai took to the stage and left the judges and the audience in awe with a breathtaking performance of Sam Smith’s hit song “Stay with Me.”

Talakai, a 34-year-old singer hailing from Sacramento, California, brought a unique blend of soul, passion, and sheer vocal talent to The Voice stage. His emotional and captivating rendition of “Stay with Me” had the audience on the edge of their seats.

“I love the richness on your voice and and your tone,” said John. “Your voice is so beautiful, it so smooth,” said Gwen.

Talakai received two chair turns from the judges but chooses to join Team John. Watch his performance on the video below.

Talakai, who shared a bit of his personal journey with the judges, explained how music had been a constant source of solace and inspiration in his life. He spoke of his heritage and how it had shaped his unique musical style.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.