Stee sings “Sugar” on The Voice Auditions

34-year-old Stee’s Electrifying Rendition of “Sugar” Leaves The Voice Judges Awestruck, October 2, 2023

Stee delivered a show-stopping performance of the Maroon 5 hit “Sugar.” With a voice that can only be described as pure magic, Stee captured the hearts of viewers and judges alike during the October 2, 2023, episode.

Stee’s rendition of “Sugar” was nothing short of spectacular. His smooth vocals effortlessly navigated the song’s challenging range, hitting every note with precision and passion. The audience was immediately drawn to his magnetic stage presence, and the judges couldn’t help but be captivated by his performance.

“You did a great job, I love your dance move, you got the whole package,” said Reba. “That was insane, it was so good,” said Niall.

“That was incredible. I love your character that is uplifting,” said Gwen. “We all loved you. The fact that you can pull off an Adam Levine song is amazing,” said John.

He earned four chair turns from the judges and chooses to join Team John. Watch his performance on the video below.

Stee found that high note and brought the house down. 😲👏 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/FJL2VNXish — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 3, 2023

Stee’s journey on The Voice has only just begun, but it’s clear that he has the potential to become a household name in the music industry. The people of Bluffton, South Carolina, are bursting with pride for their local talent, and fans from all over the nation are eagerly anticipating Stee’s next performance.

As Stee continues his journey on The Voice, we can’t help but wonder how far his incredible talent will take him. Will he go all the way to the finals? One thing is for certain – Bluffton’s very own Stee has the voice, the charm, and the determination to go far in this competition, and we’ll be cheering him on every step of the way.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.