Rudi sings “You Don’t Own Me” on The Voice Auditions

San Antonio Sensation Rudi Stuns Audiences with Electrifying Performance of “You Don’t Own Me” on The Voice Auditions, October 2, 2023.

In a performance that will be remembered for years to come, 28-year-old Rudi from San Antonio, Texas, left audiences and coaches alike spellbound on last night’s episode of The Voice. With a voice that resonated with passion and power, Rudi’s rendition of “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore earned her a standing ovation and an enthusiastic round of applause from the judges.

The episode, which aired on October 2, 2023, showcased Rudi’s incredible talent as she took to the stage for her blind audition. Wearing a stunning red dress and exuding confidence, Rudi’s presence immediately captured the attention of the audience, setting the stage for a remarkable performance.

“I was very impressed with your performance, you are a great singer,” said Reba. “It’s really amazing to hear someone who is in control, you really know how to work the stage,” said Gwen.

“You are such a special singer, you really look like a star,” said Niall.

Rudi received four chair turns from the judges. After some thoughtful deliberation, she decided to join Team Gwen. Watch her performance on the video below.

Safe to say that Rudi absolutely OWNED this performance. 🎙 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/URaQBL6vxU — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 3, 2023

For Rudi, this is just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable musical career. Her performance of “You Don’t Own Me” not only wowed the judges and audience but also left a lasting mark on the hearts of those who had the privilege of witnessing it. San Antonio can be proud to call Rudi one of their own, and the world will undoubtedly be hearing much more from this talented artist in the days to come.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.