Ruby Leigh & Al Boogie sings “Jolene” The Voice Battles 2023

Ruby Leigh and Al Boogie from Team Reba sings “Jolene” by Dolly Parton on The Voice Battle Rounds Season 24, Monday, October 30, 2023.

Ruby Leigh and Al Boogie, both from Team Reba, captivated the audience and the coaches with their rendition of Dolly Parton’s classic hit “Jolene.” The electrifying battle took place in front of a live studio audience on Monday, October 30, 2023, and the coaches were left in awe.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“That is so good and so fun. Al you are so infectious and impressive, Ruby your tone is beautiful,” said coach Niall. “Ruby, I forget that you are 16, Al you are amazing,” said coach Gwen.

“You both are compelling,” said John. “I though it was wonderful and it showed the versatility the both of you,” said coach Reba.

The winner of this battle is Ruby, no steal for Al. Watch their performance on the video below.

We can easily understand why Al Boogie and Ruby Leigh are in the battles! 🌟 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/AM0hn0bjhE — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 31, 2023

