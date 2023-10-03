Reid Zingale sings “July” on The Voice Auditions

Reid Zingale shines bright with his cover of “July” on The Voice Auditions, October 2, 2023.”

The stage was set, the lights were dimmed, and the anticipation was palpable as 27-year-old Reid Zingale stepped onto the iconic stage of “The Voice” during the October 2, 2023 episode. With a voice as smooth as Tennessee whiskey, Zingale wowed both the audience and the show’s star-studded panel of coaches as he sang the heart-wrenching ballad “July.”

“Your tone was great,” said Reba. “That was absolutely magical. There’s something in your voice that is captivating,” said Niall.

“This guy’s voice is gentle and powerful,” said John.

Reid Zingale received three chair turns from the judges. He chooses to join Team Niall. Watch his performance on the video below.

From athlete to songwriter, Reid Zingale is proving to be a star. ⭐️ #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/Z6KoP0Es0o — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 3, 2023

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.