Rachele Nguyen sings “Bleeding Love” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Rachele Nguyen sings her cover of “Bleeding Love” on “The Voice” Season 24 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

“You are adorable,” said Gwen. “It’s gonna be an amazing experience for you,” said Niall.

“We’re gonna have a blast, you will grow in the show,” said Reba. “You have so much potential,” said John.

Rachele Nguyen joins Team Reba. Watch her performance on the video below.

Rachele Nguyen sure is making her grandma — and ALL of us — proud with her performance. ❤️ #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/XAxgnxlMEl — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

Rachele Nguyen’s journey on The Voice has only just begun, but her audition has already made her a standout contestant in the competition. Her family, friends, and the entire Cypress community are rallying behind her, providing unwavering support as she takes this incredible step toward achieving her dreams.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.