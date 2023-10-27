PRC Results: October 2023 Electronics Engineers and Technicians Board Exam Passers & Top 10

The PRC Results for the October 2023 Electronics Engineers and Technicians Board Exam Results has been released on Friday, October 27, 2023.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 842 out of 2,524 passed the Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination and 1,366 out of 1,858 passed the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this October 2023.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examinations.

Jedidiah Yandog Cosca and Regil Kent Dcayanan Olegario tops the Electronics Technicians exams while Angelo Cabalu Jacobo tops the Electronics Engineers exams.

Below is the complete list of Electronics Engineers and Technicians Passers and Topnotchers

List of Successful Examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places

Electronics Technicians Top 10

Electronics Engineers Top 10

Electronics Engineers & Technicians Passers

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL PASSERS!

For more PRC Results, bookmark our website!