Olivia Eden sings “This Town” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Olivia Eden sings “This Town” by Niall Horan on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

15-year-old sensation Olivia Eden took the stage with her mesmerizing performance of “This Town.” Her remarkable talent and emotional delivery left both judges and viewers captivated.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“I think your tone is really beautiful,” said John. “There’s so much maturity on that voice, it’s a really captivating voice,” said Niall. “I was blown away by that, your voice is incredible,” said Reba.

Olivia Eden gets two chair turns from Niall and Reba. Watch her performance on the video below.

Olivia Eden has undeniably become a contestant to watch in this season of The Voice. Her impressive audition has set the bar high, and fans eagerly anticipate how she will continue to shine as the competition unfolds. Her rendition of “This Town” will be remembered as one of the defining moments of this season.

Stay tuned for the upcoming episodes of The Voice to witness Olivia Eden’s journey and discover if she continues to enchant the judges and audience with her exceptional talent.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.