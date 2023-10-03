Noah Spencer sings “Something in the Orange” on The Voice Auditions

Noah Spencer Wows Judges with His Rendition of “Something in the Orange” on The Voice Auditions, October 2, 2023.”

Noah Spencer, a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Richlands, Virginia, took the stage by storm with his powerful rendition of “Something in the Orange,” earning unanimous praise from the show’s star-studded panel of coaches.

“I love Noah, his voice stands out,” said Niall.

Noah Spencer received three chair turns from the judges but chooses to join Team Niall. Watch his performance on the video below.

You could hear Noah Spencer's amazing performance of "Something in the Orange" by Zach Bryan from the MOUNTAINTOPS! 🏔 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/hkuYJhgkT4 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 3, 2023

Noah Spencer’s audition is just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable musical journey. As he advances through the competition, fans eagerly anticipate more of his heartfelt performances and unique compositions. With the guidance of Niall Horan, Noah is poised to make a lasting impact on the music world.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.