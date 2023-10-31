Noah Spencer & Reid Zingale sings “Lego House” on The Voice Battles 2023

Noah Spencer and Reid Zingale from Team Niall sings “Lego House” by Ed Sheeran on The Voice Battle Rounds Season 24, Monday, October 30, 2023.

Noah Spencer and Reid Zingale, both proudly representing Team Niall, left the audience and coaches in sheer amazement with their enthralling performance of Ed Sheeran’s legendary hit “Lego House.” This electrifying face-off unfolded on the evening of Monday, October 30, 2023.”

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“That is so cool, I loved it,” said coach Gwen. “I love the grit, you both are great,” said coach Reba. “Noah there’s something really intriguing about you. You both did a really great job,” said coach Niall.

The winner of this battle Noah, no steal for Reid. Watch their performance on the video below.

The building blocks are all there for budding stars Noah Spencer and Reid Zingale. 💟 #TheVoice

