Nini Iris Wows Coaches on ‘The Voice’ with Stunning Rendition of “I See Red”

A Rising Star Takes Center Stage on the Hit Singing Competition “The Voice” with Stunning Rendition of “I See Red”

27-year-old Nini Iris took the stage during her audition, leaving both the judges and the audience in awe with her stunning rendition of “I See Red” on The Voice.

The haunting notes of “I See Red” by Everybody Loves an Outlaw filled the room, and the crowd was instantly captivated. Nini’s soulful voice resonated through the venue, carrying the raw emotion and intensity of the song’s lyrics. As she poured her heart into every word, it was clear that this was a performance to remember.

The panel of judges, consisting of music industry icons, was visibly moved by Nini’s performance. All four coaches are in awe and simultaneously turned their chairs for Nini.

“That was the best vocals I’ve heard, it was strong and powerful. I think we are looking at a potential winner here,” said coach Niall Horan.

“I’m thrilled that I watched you performed. Your singing is absolutely spectacular, I think you can sing anything,” said coach Reba McEntire.

“It was fantastic to witness, you gave us kind of rock-soulful performance,” said John Legend.

“That was incredible. This like a boo camp and you have a big job ahead off you because you’ve given us a Grammy performance,” said Gwen Stefani.

Watch her performance on the video below.

As Nini moves forward in The Voice competition, her audition is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey. Fans will undoubtedly be watching as she continues to showcase her remarkable voice and charisma on one of the most-watched talent shows on television.

With her captivating performance of “I See Red” and the judges’ overwhelming praise, Nini Iris is poised to leave an indelible mark on The Voice and the music industry as a whole. As fans eagerly await her next appearance on the show, one thing is clear: Nini Iris is a star on the rise, and her journey is just beginning

Who did Nini Iris pick as her coach? Her decision will be revealed on Monday’s episode of The Voice.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.