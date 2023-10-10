Nini Iris sings “I See Red” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Nini Iris sings “I See Red” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 9, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“That was the best vocals I’ve heard, it was strong and powerful. I think we are looking at a potential winner here,” said coach Niall Horan.

“I’m thrilled that I watched you performed. Your singing is absolutely spectacular, I think you can sing anything,” said coach Reba McEntire.

“It was fantastic to witness, you gave us kind of rock-soulful performance,” said John Legend.

“That was incredible. This like a boo camp and you have a big job ahead off you because you’ve given us a Grammy performance,” said Gwen Stefani.

Nini Iris gets four chair turns from coaches. She chooses to join Team Niall. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Nini Iris’ performance? Share your thought and opinion on the comment section below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.