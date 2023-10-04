Ms. Monét sings “Higher Love” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

50-Year-Old Ms. Monét Stuns the Nation with Her Rendition of “Higher Love” on The Voice Auditions, October 3, 2023.

In a heartwarming and awe-inspiring performance, Ms. Monét, a 50-year-old powerhouse vocalist from Pittsburg, California, left audiences and The Voice judges alike in utter amazement with her rendition of “Higher Love” during the auditions that aired on the October 3, 2023 episode.

The moment she began to sing, her rich and soulful voice resonated through the auditorium, captivating not only the judges but everyone watching. Her rendition of Whitney Houston’s classic hit “Higher Love” was nothing short of breathtaking, leaving the audience in complete awe.

“There’s so much power and control, it’s insane,” said Niall. “That was wonderful, your range and energy,” said Reba. “I would love to bring your talent and coach you around,” said Gwen. “You are versatile and gifted. You deserved a spotlight,” said John.

Ms. Monét gets two chair turns from the judges, she joins Team Reba. Watch her performance on the video below.

With her undeniable talent and the backing of The Voice judges, Ms. Monét’s future looks incredibly promising. The nation will be eagerly watching as she progresses through the competition, and her journey is sure to inspire countless others to chase their dreams, no matter their age.

Pittsburg, California, can now proudly claim Ms. Monét as one of its own, and her voice will continue to soar to new heights as she competes for the title of The Voice champion. The story of Ms. Monét is proof that talent knows no age limit, and dreams can come true with passion and perseverance.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.