Mac Royals sings “Gravity” on The Voice Auditions

Mac Royals Mesmerizes Judges with His Rendition of “Gravity” on The Voice Auditions, October 2, 2023.”

Mac Royals took the stage and left the judges and viewers in awe with his soulful rendition of John Mayer’s “Gravity.” Royals’ performance was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing his incredible vocal range and emotional depth.

The 27-year-old singer hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, stepped onto The Voice stage with a quiet confidence. As the lights dimmed and the audience fell silent, Royals began to sing “Gravity” with mesmerizing tone. His soulful voice immediately captured the attention of both the judges and the viewers at home.

With each note, Royals poured his heart and soul into the performance, drawing listeners into a world of raw emotion and musical mastery. The audience was spellbound, and the judges’ expressions ranged from astonishment to sheer admiration.

“That was such a beautiful rendition of that song that make us forget the original,” said John. “You and your heart is beautiful,” said Gwen Stefani.

“His voice is so smooth and cool,” said Reba.

Mac Royals received four chair turns from the judges but chooses to join Team Reba. Watch his performance on the video below.

We are ASCENDING thanks to @IAmMacRoyals' cover of "Gravity" by John Mayer! 🎶🆙 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/RfTj8hqOC9 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 3, 2023

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.