LVNDR sings “Hotline Bling” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

LVNDR sings “Hotline Bling” on “The Voice” Season 24 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“That was perfection, the vibe and the feels was magical,” said John. “That was something special. I love character and you’ve got it,” said Niall.

“It’s very beautiful what you just did,” said Gwen.

LVNDR gets chair turns from John and Niall. She chooses to join Team Niall. Watch her performance on the video below.

We're finding our zen with LVNDR's chilled out cover of "Hotline Bling" by Drake. ✌️#TheVoice pic.twitter.com/ZtSPhw3pFW — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

This soothing audition by LVNDR will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the standout moments of tonight’s episode. With her incredible talent, captivating stage presence, and unique style, LVNDR has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with. As the competition heats up, fans and viewers can’t wait to see what she will bring to “The Voice” in the upcoming episodes.

