Lennon VanderDoes vs Tanner Massey “She’s Always a Woman” The Voice Battles 2023

Lennon VanderDoes and Tanner Massey from Team Niall performs “She’s Always a Woman” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 24, Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Lennon VanderDoes and Tanner Massey, both proud members of Team Niall, graced the stage, delivering a captivating rendition of “She’s Always a Woman.” Their heartfelt duet left the judges and the audience utterly mesmerized, creating a defining moment during tonight’s episode of the Battle Rounds.

Guided by their coach, Niall Horan, Lennon VanderDoes and Tanner Massey were thoughtfully paired for this highly anticipated showdown. Taking on “She’s Always a Woman,” originally performed by Billy Joel, their performance was anticipated to be a true showstopper. The song is renowned for its emotional depth and demanding vocal requirements, making it a challenging choice for any duet.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“That was so incredible and both of you are mind-blowing in you own way,” said Gwen. “Both of you are amazing and you sing it magical,” said John. “This is a great battle, Lennon your tone is captivating, Tanner the control you have is impressive,” said Niall.

The winner of this battle will is Lennon VanderDoes, Gwen steals Tanner Massey. Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Lennon VanderDoes and Tanner Massey’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.