Lennon VanderDoes sings “The Night We Met” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Lennon VanderDoes sings “The Night We Met” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 16, 2023.

Here’s what the coaches have to say about his performance.

“You have a unique tone. It’s something so pure and clean and you have a character in your voice,” said Niall. “I absolutely loved your voice,” said Reba. “You were one of the best vocalist I’ve heard,” said John. “I was shocked how seasoned you were, no body can be like you,” said Gwen.

Lennon VanderDoes gets three chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Niall. Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Claire Lennon VanderDoes performance? Share your thought on the discussion box below!

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.