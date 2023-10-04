Laura Williams sings “Fingers Crossed” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Pennsylvania’s Rising Star Laura Williams Wows ‘The Voice’ Judges with “Fingers Crossed” Performance, October 3, 2023.

Tonight’s episode of ‘The Voice’ was filled with remarkable talent, but it was 20-year-old Laura Williams from Quakertown, Pennsylvania who stole the show. The young sensation captivated both the judges and the audience with her soulful rendition of “Fingers Crossed.” Laura’s performance left everyone holding their breath, anxiously awaiting the judges’ reactions.

“Fingers Crossed,” originally performed by the indie sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith, is a song known for its haunting lyrics and emotional depth. Laura Williams, however, managed to infuse the track with her unique style and emotional resonance. Her velvety voice soared through every note.

“You are one of the best I’ve hear. You are so composed and in control of your performance,” said coach Gwen. “That was so good. I love you vibe and outfit. You can command the stage well,” said Niall.

“I just wish I have what you have now, the moves and the confidence,” said Reba. “You are so good,” said John Legend.

Laura earned four chair turns from the judges and chooses to join Team Niall. Watch her performance on the video below.

Laura Williams’ journey on ‘The Voice’ has only just begun, but her powerful audition has already made her a household name. With her incredible talent, passion, and the guidance of her chosen coach, there’s no doubt that Laura Williams from Pennsylvania is a star in the making. We eagerly await her next performance and the musical journey that lies ahead.

Stay tuned to ‘The Voice’ every Monday and Tuesday night to follow Laura’s journey and witness more extraordinary talent from across the nation.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.