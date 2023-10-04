Kaylee Shimizu sings “Golden Slumbers” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu’s Mesmerizing Performance of “Golden Slumbers” on The Voice, October 3, 2023.

Kaylee Shimizu from Ewa Beach, Hawaii wowed the nation with her enchanting rendition of “Golden Slumbers” on the October 3, 2023 episode of “The Voice.”

“Your voice was just dazzling and creative, you can win the voice and I wanna work with you,” said John. “You have so much control over your vibrato,” said Gwen.

“That was just unbelievable and you are so gifted,” said Nial. “It was spiritual to me,” said Reba.

Kaylee Shimizu gets four chair turns from the judges and chooses to join Team John. Watch her performance on the video below.

Kaylee Shimizu's vocals are as smooth as Hawaiian waters. 🌺 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/Lizj5hV8oD — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

Kaylee Shimizu’s journey on “The Voice” is just beginning, but it’s already clear that she is a rising star with immense potential. Her talent, combined with the support of her Ewa Beach community and fans worldwide, could propel her to great heights in the music industry.

As Kaylee continues to make her mark on the show, the residents of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, eagerly await her next performance, cheering her on every step of the way. It seems that Ewa Beach has not only beautiful beaches but also a golden voice that is destined for greatness.

Stay tuned to “The Voice” to witness Kaylee Shimizu’s musical journey unfold, and keep an eye out for this talented young artist as she shines brighter and brighter on the national stage. Ewa Beach, Hawaii, has indeed produced a gem, and the world is taking notice.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.