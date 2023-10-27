Kaylee Shimizu & Elizabeth Evans sings “traitor” on The Voice Battles 2023

Kaylee Shimizu and Elizabeth Evans from Team Legend performs “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 24!

Kaylee Shimizu and Elizabeth Evans joined forces to perform a stunning rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song “Traitor” during the Battle Rounds. This sensational duet left both the audience and the judges in awe, raising the bar for the competition.

A Perfect Match: Kaylee Shimizu and Elizabeth Evans

Kaylee Shimizu, a 17-year-old sensation known for her powerful vocals, and Elizabeth Evans, a 22-year-old with a unique tone and style, found themselves paired up for this unforgettable battle. The combination of Kaylee’s emotive delivery and Elizabeth’s distinctive sound created a magical musical synergy.

A Daring Choice of Song

“Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo is not an easy song to tackle, but Kaylee and Elizabeth embraced the challenge. Their determination to take on this contemporary hit demonstrated their commitment to pushing their vocal boundaries and wowing the judges.

An Emotional Performance

As the first notes of “Traitor” filled the room, it was evident that this duet was something special. Their voices intertwined, creating a harmonious blend that highlighted their unique strengths. Kaylee’s powerful and emotionally charged delivery contrasted beautifully with Elizabeth’s nuanced and soulful interpretation. The heartfelt emotions conveyed through their performance resonated with the audience, and many couldn’t help but shed a tear.

The Voice Judges in Awe

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“That was fantastic, unbelievable vocal range and power. Elizabeth, when you opened your mouth and hit that big note? I was just in awe. And Kaylee you’re range is incredible You just really com really did compliment each other, I love the harmonies,” said coach Reba.

“That’s unbelievable. Kaylee that’s a ridiculous talent you have, the control, runs and range you have is phenomenal. Elizabeth your identity is an artist something we don’t have a lot of and you stand out in this competition for me,” said coach Niall.

“Kaylee has one of the most incredible voices I’ve ever heard. The control she has is masterful. Elizabeth you are very original and rare,” said coach Gwen.

“It was stunning, both of you are interesting and cool. Elizabeth you are exciting to watch, Kaylee you are just so polished at such a young age,” said coach John.

A Tough Decision

With a performance this remarkable, it was no surprise that the judges had a difficult decision to make. The winner of this battle will be revealed on Monday. Watch their performance on the video below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.