Kara Tenae sings “Boo’d Up” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Kara Tenae sings “Boo’d Up” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

33-year-old Kara Tenae took The Voice stage by storm during the October 10, 2023 episode of the popular singing competition. Her rendition of “Boo’d Up” was nothing short of spectacular, earning her a standing ovation and a unanimous vote of confidence from the panel of judges.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“That was super soft and amazing, it was so impressive to watch,” said Niall. “I can see your inner soul, your vocal range is incredible,” said Reba. “That was beautiful, you have so much style,” said Gwen.

Kara Tenae gets three chair turns from Niall, Gwen and Reba. She chooses to join Team Gwen. Watch her performance on the video below.

Kara Tenae is runnin' the show with her performance of “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai! 🎶 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/7E85dotcow — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 11, 2023

Kara Tenae’s audition on The Voice not only showcased her incredible vocal talents but also marked the beginning of a promising musical journey. With Gwen Stefani as her mentor, it’s safe to say that we can expect great things from this talented 33-year-old singer. Her unforgettable performance of “Boo’d Up” is sure to be remembered as one of the standout moments of The Voice’s 2023 season.

As Kara advances in the competition, her journey will undoubtedly be closely followed by music enthusiasts and fans alike, eager to see where her talent will take her. The October 10, 2023 episode of The Voice will go down in history as the day Kara Tenae made her indelible mark on the world of music.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.